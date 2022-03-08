CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Hilda Harris Piell Sells 2,000 Shares

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hilda Harris Piell also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 24th, Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $351,015.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $235.73 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.55 and its 200-day moving average is $218.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Compass Point raised their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,919,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in CME Group by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after buying an additional 88,229 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in CME Group by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

