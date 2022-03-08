CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 147.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after acquiring an additional 88,229 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 105.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in CME Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.77.

Shares of CME traded down $13.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.73. 2,695,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.97.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.25%.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,650 shares of company stock worth $6,208,364 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.