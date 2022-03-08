CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,582 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 83.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. 35.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

NYSE CNHI opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

About CNH Industrial (Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.