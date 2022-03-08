CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Short Interest Up 26.7% in February

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,170,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 8,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNHI opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.71. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

About CNH Industrial (Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.