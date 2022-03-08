Cohen Klingenstein LLC Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

ABT stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.21. The company had a trading volume of 97,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $204.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,753 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

