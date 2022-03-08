Cohen Klingenstein LLC Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,997,000 after buying an additional 536,032 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,093,000 after buying an additional 793,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,768,000 after buying an additional 841,001 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $94.34. The company had a trading volume of 83,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,782,558. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.43. The firm has a market cap of $146.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.