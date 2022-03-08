Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $9.55 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $9,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH traded down $7.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $259.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,682. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.63 and a 200 day moving average of $286.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $231.64 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

In other news, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,072 shares of company stock valued at $308,191 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

