Cohen Klingenstein LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.91. The company had a trading volume of 102,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,897. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

