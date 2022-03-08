Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.6% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $40,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,230 shares of company stock valued at $112,450,047. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,582. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.16 and a 200-day moving average of $250.14. The stock has a market cap of $250.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.84%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

