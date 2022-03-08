Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 569 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ResMed by 55.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,869,000 after buying an additional 130,615 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in ResMed by 112.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,396,000 after buying an additional 24,453 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth $2,770,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth $326,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total transaction of $2,052,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,450,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,951 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $9.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,944. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 67.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 47.32%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

