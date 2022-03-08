Coho Partners Ltd. Has $10.67 Million Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $10,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in RPM International by 93,416.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in RPM International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in RPM International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 21.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 44.4% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

RPM International stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,487. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.90. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.85%.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

