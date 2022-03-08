Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 39,381 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,381 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger makes up about 4.5% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $283,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 14.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $491.61. 1,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,601. The company has a fifty day moving average of $491.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.12. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $386.11 and a one year high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $497.36.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

