Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Short Interest Update

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the January 31st total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

In other news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $33,756.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $270,430.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,720 shares of company stock worth $8,182,863 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 25,986 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 123,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 83,117 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 166,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFX opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.64. Colfax has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

CFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

