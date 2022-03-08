Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) will announce $4.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.48 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $4.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $17.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.70 billion to $18.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.32 billion to $18.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.