Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,020 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth $81,000. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.89.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $99.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.08. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

