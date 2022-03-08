Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Steven Madden by 48.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,661,000 after buying an additional 2,088,717 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Steven Madden by 1,413.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 565,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,697,000 after buying an additional 527,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 1,059.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 553,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,239,000 after buying an additional 506,152 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth approximately $19,553,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 186.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,529,000 after purchasing an additional 348,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

SHOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

SHOO opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.32. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

