Comerica Bank Sells 3,613 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Primerica were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,914,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Primerica by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,859 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in Primerica by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,901,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,559 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Primerica by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,183 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica stock opened at $121.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.78 and its 200 day moving average is $152.77. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.22 and a twelve month high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.13.

Primerica Profile (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.