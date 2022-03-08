Comerica Bank Sells 9,720 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,483 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,518,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,225,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $232,717,000 after purchasing an additional 140,571 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,053,000 after purchasing an additional 456,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,252,549 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $131,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

In related news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $210,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,236 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,269. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $112.01 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.29 and a twelve month high of $120.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.49 and a 200-day moving average of $110.63.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

