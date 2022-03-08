Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,214 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Select Medical by 259.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 42,476 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Select Medical by 109.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 82,021 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 34.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 40,283 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the third quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Select Medical by 72.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 240,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after buying an additional 101,338 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

SEM opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

About Select Medical (Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.