Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 303,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,389,198 shares.The stock last traded at $5.55 and had previously closed at $5.60.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.81.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SID. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,780 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,778,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,905 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after buying an additional 1,146,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 357.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,446,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 1,130,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,108,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after buying an additional 877,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
