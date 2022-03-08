Comparing Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) and Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR)

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) and Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Li-Cycle has a beta of -0.66, indicating that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Li-Cycle and Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li-Cycle 0 2 7 0 2.78 Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Li-Cycle currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.49%. Given Li-Cycle’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Li-Cycle and Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li-Cycle -3,072.40% -63.60% -37.24% Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources -3.78% N/A -26.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.2% of Li-Cycle shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Li-Cycle and Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li-Cycle $7.38 million 155.16 -$226.56 million N/A N/A Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources $2.91 million 2.14 -$2.73 million N/A N/A

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Li-Cycle.

Li-Cycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in three segments: Industrial Cleaning, Environmental Solutions, and Solid Waste. It offers general industrial cleaning and waste management services to various industry sectors, primarily upstream oil and gas production, and downstream refineries. The company also designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber system solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation. In addition, it develops renewable natural gas projects; and chemical absorbents and catalysts that enhance the capability of biogas produced from landfill, wastewater treatment, and agricultural digester operations. The company was founded by Joseph John Combs III on February 13, 2002 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

