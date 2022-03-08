Comparing Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) & Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC)

Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Rating) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Evercel has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Evercel and Microvast’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercel $45.08 million 1.32 $1.12 million N/A N/A Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Evercel has higher revenue and earnings than Microvast.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Evercel and Microvast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A Microvast 1 1 0 0 1.50

Microvast has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.54%. Given Microvast’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Microvast is more favorable than Evercel.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Evercel and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercel N/A N/A N/A Microvast N/A -63.31% -24.50%

Summary

Evercel beats Microvast on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evercel (Get Rating)

Evercel, Inc. is a holding company that oversees and manages its subsidiary companies and portfolio investments. The firm provides multi-technology supply-chain printing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Microvast (Get Rating)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

