Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMPGY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.55) to GBX 2,100 ($27.52) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.58) to GBX 1,950 ($25.55) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,987. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

