Compass Group’s (CPG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.21) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPG. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.01) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.54) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.21) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,658.89 ($21.74).

CPG opened at GBX 1,546 ($20.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £27.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,695.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,580.11. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,395.50 ($18.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,823 ($23.89).

In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.02), for a total value of £48,040.32 ($62,945.91).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

