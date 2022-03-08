comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Insider William Paul Livek Purchases 200,000 Shares

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) insider William Paul Livek acquired 200,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Paul Livek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, William Paul Livek acquired 130,002 shares of comScore stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $330,205.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $209.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.96. comScore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. comScore had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 13.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that comScore, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCOR. StockNews.com raised comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,022,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,796,000 after acquiring an additional 936,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in comScore by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after buying an additional 84,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in comScore by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,190,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after buying an additional 79,504 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in comScore by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,800,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after buying an additional 305,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC grew its holdings in comScore by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About comScore (Get Rating)

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

