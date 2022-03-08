Contrasting agilon health (AGL) & Its Rivals

agilon health (NYSE: AGL – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare agilon health to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares agilon health and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $1.83 billion -$406.49 million -19.57 agilon health Competitors $1.89 billion $85.63 million 13.83

agilon health’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than agilon health. agilon health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares agilon health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health -22.17% -17.01% -9.42% agilon health Competitors -34.57% -27.34% -12.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for agilon health and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 0 11 0 3.00 agilon health Competitors 113 467 612 18 2.44

agilon health presently has a consensus price target of $38.40, suggesting a potential upside of 83.38%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 64.03%. Given agilon health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe agilon health is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.7% of agilon health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

agilon health beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

agilon health Company Profile (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

