Contrasting Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) & NutraLife BioSciences (OTCMKTS:NLBS)

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN – Get Rating) and NutraLife BioSciences (OTCMKTS:NLBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Burcon NutraScience has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NutraLife BioSciences has a beta of -1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 253% less volatile than the S&P 500.

27.4% of Burcon NutraScience shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Burcon NutraScience and NutraLife BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burcon NutraScience 0 0 1 0 3.00 NutraLife BioSciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Burcon NutraScience presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 326.83%. Given Burcon NutraScience’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Burcon NutraScience is more favorable than NutraLife BioSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Burcon NutraScience and NutraLife BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burcon NutraScience -2,011.77% -25.75% -24.85% NutraLife BioSciences -934.45% -41,321.96% -109.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Burcon NutraScience and NutraLife BioSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burcon NutraScience $200,000.00 445.71 -$470,000.00 ($0.06) -13.67 NutraLife BioSciences $1.26 million 12.30 -$2.89 million ($0.04) -2.25

Burcon NutraScience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NutraLife BioSciences. Burcon NutraScience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NutraLife BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Burcon NutraScience beats NutraLife BioSciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burcon NutraScience (Get Rating)

Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages. It also provides Supertein, a canola protein isolate for use in beverages, confectionery, aerated desserts, and protein bars; and Puratein, a canola protein isolate for use in baked goods, protein cereal bars, dressings, sauces, and meat substitutes. The company was founded on November 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About NutraLife BioSciences (Get Rating)

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of nutritional and dietary oral spray products. Its private label products include cannabidiol-infused oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms and face creams and nutraceutical oral spray products for sleep support and weight loss packaged under the customer’s brand names. The company was founded by Edgar Jason Ward on April 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, FL.

