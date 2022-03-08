Cormark Weighs in on Martinrea International Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Martinrea International in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. Cormark analyst M. Whale forecasts that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MRE. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.42.

TSE MRE opened at C$8.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$7.84 and a 52 week high of C$14.48. The firm has a market cap of C$644.54 million and a PE ratio of 17.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

In other news, insider Llc Tmre Investors acquired 737,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,379,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,798,800 shares in the company, valued at C$107,988,000.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

