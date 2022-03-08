Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

In related news, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 38.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 57,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 166,967 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 379.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 83,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 35.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,625,000 after purchasing an additional 367,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 844,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.76%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.