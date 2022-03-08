Costamare (CMRE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Costamare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 18.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare by 18.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Costamare by 112.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Costamare by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

