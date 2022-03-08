Costco Wholesale Co. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a report released on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2022 earnings at $12.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.67 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

Shares of COST opened at $528.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $234.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $310.92 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $518.20 and a 200 day moving average of $501.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

