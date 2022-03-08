Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.03

Shares of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and traded as low as $20.31. Country Garden shares last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 218 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Country Garden alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.