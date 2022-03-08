Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Covetrus from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.17.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $17.45 on Monday. Covetrus has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Covetrus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,038,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Covetrus by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Covetrus by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 44,321 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

