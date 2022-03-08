Credit Suisse Group Raises International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target to $20.50

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $20.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $653.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 10.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $85,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,216 shares of company stock valued at $849,609. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

