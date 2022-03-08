Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $8.30 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CD. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chindata Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Chindata Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CD opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 97.02 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.30. Chindata Group has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $542,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 1,255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 312,551 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Chindata Group by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 83,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

