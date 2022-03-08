Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at Scotiabank

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.63% from the stock’s current price.

CR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.73.

Crew Energy stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.01. 1,508,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,953. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.88 and a 1-year high of C$4.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. The stock has a market cap of C$616.82 million and a P/E ratio of 3.31.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,551,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,700,417.79.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

