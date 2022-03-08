CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.67 Million

Brokerages expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) to report $5.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $330,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $16.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $540,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 950%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $119.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 million to $727.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $198.94 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $384.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.20. 2,226,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,212. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.04. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

