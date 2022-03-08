Critical Analysis: Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) & Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) and Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Bellerophon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galecto has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

12.2% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Galecto shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Galecto shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bellerophon Therapeutics and Galecto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A -67.54% -53.45% Galecto N/A -38.28% -36.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bellerophon Therapeutics and Galecto’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.73 million ($2.27) -0.85 Galecto N/A N/A -$51.75 million ($2.05) -0.84

Bellerophon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galecto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bellerophon Therapeutics and Galecto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Galecto 0 0 2 0 3.00

Galecto has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 568.60%. Given Galecto’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Galecto is more favorable than Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Summary

Galecto beats Bellerophon Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Galecto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galecto, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung. Its products also comprise GB2064, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis. Galecto, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

