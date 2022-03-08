Critical Comparison: ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) & Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) and ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and ProPhase Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $70,000.00 12,458.57 -$73.81 million ($2.78) -6.60 ProPhase Labs $14.51 million 6.79 -$2.13 million N/A N/A

ProPhase Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and ProPhase Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 ProPhase Labs 0 1 1 0 2.50

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $36.80, indicating a potential upside of 100.44%. ProPhase Labs has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.85%. Given ProPhase Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProPhase Labs is more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.9% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of ProPhase Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of ProPhase Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProPhase Labs has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and ProPhase Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals N/A -55.22% -50.94% ProPhase Labs -13.56% -5.84% -3.50%

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly. The firm is also developing other oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonists for neuroendocrine tumors and hyperinsulinism, as well as an oral nonpeptide ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing’s disease. The company was founded by R. Scott Struthers, Yun-Fei Zhu and Stephen F. Betz in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About ProPhase Labs (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc. is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company was founded by Guy J. Quigley and Charles A. Phillips in July 1989 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

