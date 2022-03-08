Critical Contrast: Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) vs. Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gecina and Broad Street Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gecina $725.68 million N/A $1.00 billion N/A N/A Broad Street Realty $19.66 million 3.44 -$8.15 million N/A N/A

Gecina has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Volatility & Risk

Gecina has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gecina and Broad Street Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gecina 0 4 5 0 2.56 Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gecina presently has a consensus target price of $132.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.07%. Given Gecina’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gecina is more favorable than Broad Street Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Gecina and Broad Street Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gecina N/A N/A N/A Broad Street Realty -37.61% -20.31% -4.28%

Summary

Gecina beats Broad Street Realty on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gecina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors. The Other Sectors segment includes financial leasing, real estate trading and the operation of hotel companies. The company was founded on January 14, 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broad Street Realty, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients. The company was founded by Thomas M. Yockey and Michael Z. Jacoby in 1985 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

