Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. Croda International has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COIHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

