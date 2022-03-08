Cronos Australia Limited (ASX:CAU) Insider Buys A$49,441.78 in Stock

Cronos Australia Limited (ASX:CAU – Get Rating) insider Shane Tanner acquired 141,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,441.78 ($36,088.89).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Cronos Australia Company Profile

Cronos Australia Limited operates as a medicinal cannabis company in Australia and Asia. The company operates through Medicinal Cannabis and Clinics segments. It distributes PEACE NATURALS brand medicinal cannabis products; develops and sells medicinal cannabis products; and operates medicinal cannabis clinics.

