CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Michael Kent Robinson Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $23,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Kent Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $23,910.00.

On Thursday, January 6th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $23,850.00.

Shares of CFB opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $776.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,910,000 after buying an additional 46,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,570,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,414,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

