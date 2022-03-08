Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 9,190 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 244,820 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 499,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after acquiring an additional 213,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after purchasing an additional 186,969 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 359,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 185,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,323,000 after purchasing an additional 153,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.37.

NYSE:TOL opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average is $61.82. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,500 shares of company stock worth $5,393,805 in the last 90 days. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

