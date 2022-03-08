Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,539 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $1,266,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,048 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 435.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $515,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.96.

NYSE:AEM opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.97. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 72.40%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

