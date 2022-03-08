Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,170 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

WMB opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.26%.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,755 shares of company stock valued at $8,483,584 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

