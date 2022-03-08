Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,360 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at $2,925,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 15.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 40.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 93,969.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of RGEN opened at $163.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 0.91. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.88.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.63.

Repligen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.