Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Sanofi by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Sanofi (Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

