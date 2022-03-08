CrowdStrike (CRWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect CrowdStrike to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CRWD stock opened at $167.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.08, a PEG ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.38.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $323.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.
About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.