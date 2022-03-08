CrowdStrike (CRWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect CrowdStrike to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CRWD stock opened at $167.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.08, a PEG ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $323.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 129,238 shares of company stock valued at $26,394,643 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

