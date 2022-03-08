Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 231.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $176.78 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.43 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.71 and a 200-day moving average of $183.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

